Critics: Comic Books Are Just Obama Propaganda

Marvel Comics is releasing a special issue of Amazing Spider-Man #583 (we know you’re waiting for it) with President-elect Barack Obama on the cover and a special bonus story with Spider-Man saving the day at Obama’s inauguration. Naturally, this is just leftist, elitst propaganda. Pretty soon, people are going to be asking which political parties Archie and Jughead belong to.



Christian Science Monitor points to an article “Even Comic Books Crawling with Pro-Obama Bias?,” from Ken Shepherd at Newsbusters which takes the industry to task.

…Shepherd quotes Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Joe Quesada who insists that he and his artists and writers “do our best to be completely non-partisan and treat presidents with respect.”

But Shepherd then refutes that claim by referring to a story by Michael Lackner on FrontPageMag.com that reports that in late 2001, a Marvel Comics storyline portrayed Bush as “a slobbering belching incoherent drunk, gleefully itching to launch nuclear missiles.” In the same story, The Punisher, Marvel Comics’ avenging vigilante, makes a threat on Bush’s life – “only weeks after September 11th. “

Next, Spider-Man will be declared a domestic terrorist.

