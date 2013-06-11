There were 3 Ties At Last Night's Critic's Choice TV Awards — Here's Today's Gossip

- YouTube screencap”The Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco tied with “The Middle” star Eden Sher for BEst Supporting Actress.There were three ties at last night’s third annual Critics’ Choice Television Awards: HBO’s “Game Of Thrones “shared Best Drama honours with “Breaking Bad,” Kaley Cuoco and Eden Sher tied for Best Supporting Actress and Best Reality Series went to both “Duck Dynasty” and “Push Girls.” Other big winners included HBO movie “Behind the Candelabra” and FX’s “Breaking Bad.”
- The “Game of Thrones” finale broke piracy records with a massive 170,000 simultaneous shares on BitTorrent in the hours after the HBO premiere.
- The “Dumb and Dumber” sequel has been dropped by Warner Bros. But the project can still be shopped at other studios. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are attached to reprise their starring roles, and Bobby and Peter Farrelly are back in the directors’ chair for a sequel that would see Carrey and Daniels hit the road to find Daniels’ illegitimate daughter for a kidney transplant.
- Longtime “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe says his recent firing was “embarrassing for everybody.”
- Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes and Q-Tip all showed up to Kanye West’s NYC listening party for his upcoming album “Yeezus.”
- “Glee” star Jane Lynch and her wife Lara Embry are getting divorced after more than three years of marriage.
- Pics have surfaced of Kristin Cavallari’s Tennessee wedding to Jay Cutler.
