A Complete List Of Winners From The Critics' Choice Awards

Following Thursday’s Oscar nominations, “12 Years A Slave,” “Gravity,” Matthew McConaughey, and Cate Blanchett took home the top honours during the night’s Critics’ Choice Awards.
Special awards went to Forest Whitaker, Benedict Cumberbatch, and the “Before Midnight” cast.
The ceremony aired live on the CW network from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and was hosted by Aisha Tyler.
Check out the list of winners below (via THR):
BEST PICTURE
American Hustle
Captain Phillips
Dallas Buyers Club
Gravity
Her
Inside Llewyn Davis
Nebraska
Saving Mr. Banks
*12 Years a Slave
The Wolf of Wall Street
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale — American Hustle
Bruce Dern — Nebraska
Chiwetel Ejiofor — 12 Years a Slave
Tom Hanks — Captain Phillips
*Matthew McConaughey — Dallas Buyers Club
Robert Redford — All Is Lost
BEST ACTRESS
*Cate Blanchett — Blue Jasmine
Sandra Bullock — Gravity
Judi Dench — Philomena
Brie Larson — Short Term 12
Meryl Streep — August: Osage County
Emma Thompson — Saving Mr. Banks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Barkhad Abdi — Captain Phillips
Daniel Bruhl — Rush
Bradley Cooper — American Hustle
Michael Fassbender — 12 Years a Slave
James Gandolfini — Enough Said
*Jared Leto — Dallas Buyers Club
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Scarlett Johansson — Her
Jennifer Lawrence — American Hustle
*Lupita Nyong’o — 12 Years a Slave
Julia Roberts — August: Osage County
June Squibb — Nebraska
Oprah Winfrey — Lee Daniels’ The Butler
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Asa Butterfield — Ender’s Game
*Adele Exarchopoulos — Blue Is the Warmest Colour
Liam James — The Way Way Back
Sophie Nelisse — The Book Thief
Tye Sheridan — Mud
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
*American Hustle
August: Osage County
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Nebraska
12 Years a Slave
The Wolf of Wall Street
BEST DIRECTOR
*Alfonso Cuaron — Gravity
Paul Greengrass — Captain Phillips
Spike Jonze — Her
Steve McQueen — 12 Years a Slave
David O. Russell — American Hustle
Martin Scorsese — The Wolf of Wall Street
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Eric Singer and David O. Russell — American Hustle
Woody Allen — Blue Jasmine
*Spike Jonze — Her
Joel Coen & Ethan Coen — Inside Llewyn Davis
Bob Nelson — Nebraska
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Tracy Letts — August: Osage County
Richard Linklater & Julie Delpy & Ethan Hawke — Before Midnight
Billy Ray — Captain Phillips
Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope — Philomena
*John Ridley — 12 Years a Slave
Terence Winter — The Wolf of Wall Street
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
*Emmanuel Lubezki — Gravity
Bruno Delbonnel — Inside Llewyn Davis
Phedon Papamichael — Nebraska
Roger Deakins — Prisoners
Sean Bobbitt — 12 Years a Slave
BEST ART DIRECTION
Andy Nicholson (Production Designer), Rosie Goodwin (Set Decorator) — Gravity
*Catherine Martin (Production Designer), Beverley Dunn (Set Decorator) — The Great Gatsby
K.K. Barrett (Production Designer), Gene Serdena (Set Decorator) — Her
Dan Hennah (Production Designer), Ra Vincent (Set Decorator) — The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Adam Stockhausen (Production Designer), Alice Baker (Set Decorator) — 12 Years a Slave
BEST EDITING
Alan Baumgarten, Jay Cassidy, Crispin Struthers — American Hustle
Christopher Rouse — Captain Phillips
*Alfonso Cuarón, Mark Sanger — Gravity
Daniel P. Hanley, Mike Hill — Rush
Joe Walker — 12 Years a Slave
Thelma Schoonmaker — The Wolf of Wall Street
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Michael Wilkinson — American Hustle
*Catherine Martin — The Great Gatsby
Bob Buck, Lesley Burkes-Harding, Ann Maskrey, Richard Taylor — The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Daniel Orlandi — Saving Mr. Banks
Patricia Norris — 12 Years a Slave
BEST MAKEUP
*American Hustle
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rush
12 Years a Slave
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
*Gravity
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Iron Man 3
Pacific Rim
Star Trek into Darkness
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Croods
Despicable Me 2
*Frozen
Monsters University
The Wind Rises
BEST ACTION MOVIE
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Iron Man 3
*Lone Survivor
Rush
Star Trek into Darkness
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Henry Cavill — Man of Steel
Robert Downey Jr. — Iron Man 3
Brad Pitt — World War Z
*Mark Wahlberg — Lone Survivor
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
*Sandra Bullock — Gravity
Jennifer Lawrence — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Evangeline Lilly — The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Gwyneth Paltrow — Iron Man 3
BEST COMEDY
*American Hustle
Enough Said
The Heat
This Is the End
The Way Way Back
The World’s End
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Christian Bale — American Hustle
*Leonardo DiCaprio — The Wolf of Wall Street
James Gandolfini — Enough Said
Simon Pegg — The World’s End
Sam Rockwell — The Way Way Back
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
*Amy Adams — American Hustle
Sandra Bullock — The Heat
Greta Gerwig — Frances Ha
Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Enough Said
Melissa McCarthy — The Heat
BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE
The Conjuring
*Gravity
Star Trek into Darkness
World War Z
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
*Blue Is the Warmest Colour
The Great Beauty
The Hunt
The Past
Wadjda
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
The Act of Killing
Blackfish
Stories We Tell
Tim’s Vermeer
*20 Feet from Stardom
BEST SONG
Atlas — Coldplay — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Happy — Pharrell Williams — Despicable Me 2
*Let It Go — Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez — Frozen
Ordinary Love — U2 — Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Please Mr. Kennedy — Justin Timberlake/Oscar Isaac/Adam Driver — Inside Llewyn Davis
Young and Beautiful — Lana Del Rey — The Great Gatsby
BEST SCORE
*Steven Price — Gravity
Arcade Fire — Her
Thomas Newman — Saving Mr. Banks
Hans Zimmer — 12 Years a Slave
Joel Siegel Award
*Forest Whitaker
Louis XIII Genius Award
*Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke, Richard Linklater for trilogy Before Sunrise, Before Sunsetand Before Midnight
Hollywood’s Hottest Star
*Benedict Cumberbatch
