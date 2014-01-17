A Complete List Of Winners From The Critics' Choice Awards

Following Thursday’s Oscar nominations, “12 Years A Slave,” “Gravity,” Matthew McConaughey, and Cate Blanchett took home the top honours during the night’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

Special awards went to Forest Whitaker, Benedict Cumberbatch, and the “Before Midnight” cast.

The ceremony aired live on the CW network from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and was hosted by Aisha Tyler.

Check out the list of winners below (via THR):

BEST PICTURE

American Hustle

Captain Phillips

Dallas Buyers Club

Gravity

Her

Inside Llewyn Davis

Nebraska

Saving Mr. Banks

*12 Years a Slave

The Wolf of Wall Street

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale — American Hustle

Bruce Dern — Nebraska

Chiwetel Ejiofor — 12 Years a Slave

Tom Hanks — Captain Phillips

*Matthew McConaughey — Dallas Buyers Club

Robert Redford — All Is Lost

BEST ACTRESS

*Cate Blanchett — Blue Jasmine

Sandra Bullock — Gravity

Judi Dench — Philomena

Brie Larson — Short Term 12

Meryl Streep — August: Osage County

Emma Thompson — Saving Mr. Banks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Barkhad Abdi — Captain Phillips

Daniel Bruhl — Rush

Bradley Cooper — American Hustle

Michael Fassbender — 12 Years a Slave

James Gandolfini — Enough Said

*Jared Leto — Dallas Buyers Club

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Scarlett Johansson — Her

Jennifer Lawrence — American Hustle

*Lupita Nyong’o — 12 Years a Slave

Julia Roberts — August: Osage County

June Squibb — Nebraska

Oprah Winfrey — Lee Daniels’ The Butler

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Asa Butterfield — Ender’s Game

*Adele Exarchopoulos — Blue Is the Warmest Colour

Liam James — The Way Way Back

Sophie Nelisse — The Book Thief

Tye Sheridan — Mud

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

*American Hustle

August: Osage County

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Nebraska

12 Years a Slave

The Wolf of Wall Street

BEST DIRECTOR

*Alfonso Cuaron — Gravity

Paul Greengrass — Captain Phillips

Spike Jonze — Her

Steve McQueen — 12 Years a Slave

David O. Russell — American Hustle

Martin Scorsese — The Wolf of Wall Street

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Eric Singer and David O. Russell — American Hustle

Woody Allen — Blue Jasmine

*Spike Jonze — Her

Joel Coen & Ethan Coen — Inside Llewyn Davis

Bob Nelson — Nebraska

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Tracy Letts — August: Osage County

Richard Linklater & Julie Delpy & Ethan Hawke — Before Midnight

Billy Ray — Captain Phillips

Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope — Philomena

*John Ridley — 12 Years a Slave

Terence Winter — The Wolf of Wall Street

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

*Emmanuel Lubezki — Gravity

Bruno Delbonnel — Inside Llewyn Davis

Phedon Papamichael — Nebraska

Roger Deakins — Prisoners

Sean Bobbitt — 12 Years a Slave

BEST ART DIRECTION

Andy Nicholson (Production Designer), Rosie Goodwin (Set Decorator) — Gravity

*Catherine Martin (Production Designer), Beverley Dunn (Set Decorator) — The Great Gatsby

K.K. Barrett (Production Designer), Gene Serdena (Set Decorator) — Her

Dan Hennah (Production Designer), Ra Vincent (Set Decorator) — The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Adam Stockhausen (Production Designer), Alice Baker (Set Decorator) — 12 Years a Slave

BEST EDITING

Alan Baumgarten, Jay Cassidy, Crispin Struthers — American Hustle

Christopher Rouse — Captain Phillips

*Alfonso Cuarón, Mark Sanger — Gravity

Daniel P. Hanley, Mike Hill — Rush

Joe Walker — 12 Years a Slave

Thelma Schoonmaker — The Wolf of Wall Street

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Michael Wilkinson — American Hustle

*Catherine Martin — The Great Gatsby

Bob Buck, Lesley Burkes-Harding, Ann Maskrey, Richard Taylor — The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Daniel Orlandi — Saving Mr. Banks

Patricia Norris — 12 Years a Slave

BEST MAKEUP

*American Hustle

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rush

12 Years a Slave

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

*Gravity

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Iron Man 3

Pacific Rim

Star Trek into Darkness

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Croods

Despicable Me 2

*Frozen

Monsters University

The Wind Rises

BEST ACTION MOVIE

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Iron Man 3

*Lone Survivor

Rush

Star Trek into Darkness

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Henry Cavill — Man of Steel

Robert Downey Jr. — Iron Man 3

Brad Pitt — World War Z

*Mark Wahlberg — Lone Survivor

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

*Sandra Bullock — Gravity

Jennifer Lawrence — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Evangeline Lilly — The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Gwyneth Paltrow — Iron Man 3

BEST COMEDY

*American Hustle

Enough Said

The Heat

This Is the End

The Way Way Back

The World’s End

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale — American Hustle

*Leonardo DiCaprio — The Wolf of Wall Street

James Gandolfini — Enough Said

Simon Pegg — The World’s End

Sam Rockwell — The Way Way Back

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

*Amy Adams — American Hustle

Sandra Bullock — The Heat

Greta Gerwig — Frances Ha

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Enough Said

Melissa McCarthy — The Heat

BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE

The Conjuring

*Gravity

Star Trek into Darkness

World War Z

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

*Blue Is the Warmest Colour

The Great Beauty

The Hunt

The Past

Wadjda

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

The Act of Killing

Blackfish

Stories We Tell

Tim’s Vermeer

*20 Feet from Stardom

BEST SONG

Atlas — Coldplay — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Happy — Pharrell Williams — Despicable Me 2

*Let It Go — Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez — Frozen

Ordinary Love — U2 — Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Please Mr. Kennedy — Justin Timberlake/Oscar Isaac/Adam Driver — Inside Llewyn Davis

Young and Beautiful — Lana Del Rey — The Great Gatsby

BEST SCORE

*Steven Price — Gravity

Arcade Fire — Her

Thomas Newman — Saving Mr. Banks

Hans Zimmer — 12 Years a Slave

Joel Siegel Award

*Forest Whitaker

Louis XIII Genius Award

*Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke, Richard Linklater for trilogy Before Sunrise, Before Sunsetand Before Midnight



Hollywood’s Hottest Star

*Benedict Cumberbatch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.