Critics Bewildered By Spitzer's New Gig As Talking Head

rumours have been swirling for a few weeks that CNN is close to signing former New York governor Eliot Spitzer to replace Campbell Brown in the network’s 8 p.m. primetime slot.In this week’s New York Observer, Felix Gillette and Reid Pillifant pose the question:



“How did the Harvard Law School graduate-turned-crusading New York Attorney General-turned-middling New York governor-turned-Client No. 9-turned-disgraced tabloid punching bag-turned real estate family man-turned Slate columnist suddenly amount to a viable cable news candidate?”

The answer is simple:

The truth is, a solid foundation in scandal has come to be a perfectly respectable starting point for any small-screen aspirant hoping to break through in an age of hundreds of channels and on-demand everything. Whatever else his qualifications, Mr. Spitzer has proven in recent times to have a knack for one of the more prized skills in cable news-namely, polarising audiences.

Call it Spitz-o-phrenia.

But the reaction from those The Observer asked to weigh in was mixed.

“My perception is, he would be great on television as a magnet for viewers because he’s so smart and he’s such a great lawyer,” said regular CNN pundit Lanny Davis.

“Eliot still has a tremendous amount to offer,” agreed Jimmy Siegel, Spitzer’s former campaign ad guy.

On the other hand, “I was practically blown out through the back of my couch, I was so repelled by the sight of him,” said New Yorker TV critic Nancy Franklin of Spitzer’s recent filling-in for Dylan Ratigan on MSNBC.

“I think his television persona is among the worst I’ve ever seen,” said CNN co-founder Reese Schonfeld.

So would you tune in? Or does the Luv Gov make you wretch? Tell us in the comments.

