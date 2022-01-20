Critical workers are being punished for isolating and pressured to return to work sick, a new survey of transport workers has found

Nine out of 10 transport workers don’t want to work alongside close contacts of COVID-19, according to a survey of 2,500 staff.

The findings of a survey conducted by the Transport Workers Union (TWU) follow a National Cabinet-endorsed decision to relax the rules around isolation for essential workers.

A critical shortage of rapid antigen tests is straining workers in essential industries.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Nine out of 10 transport workers don’t want to work alongside close contacts of COVID-19, according to a survey of 2,500 workers including airline staff, truck drivers, distribution staff, public transport workers, garbage collectors, and food delivery workers.

The findings of a survey conducted by the Transport Workers Union (TWU) follow a National Cabinet-endorsed decision to relax the rules around isolation for essential workers.

The decision was made last week to solve urgent supply chain issues. But unions say their members don’t have access to the rapid antigen tests (RATs) needed to protect themselves and fellow workers on the job.

We're horrified.

– bus driver told "keep driving" while dizzy

– truckies asked to come in when still testing positive

– workers told "no need to test" after covid iso or as a close contact. This is the mess @ScottMorrisonMP made. Survey results: https://t.co/65y4vAfcsr#auspol pic.twitter.com/lV8ALSbTMc — TWU Australia (@TWUAus) January 19, 2022

On January 13, the federal government expanded the net of people who, after being designated as a close contact, would be allowed to return to work without isolating once they return a negative RAT test.

The expansion of the close contact rules widened the industries involved to cover education and childcare workers, healthcare, emergency services and media among others — including transport, freight and logistics employees.

However, while the rule changes were likely made to free up a portion of the workforce in the face of critical worker shortages, which are disrupting supply chains and straining the hospital system, workers unions have said the ongoing RAT shortage means it is almost impossible for workers to safely follow this procedure.

In its survey of members, the union said it heard reports of COVID-positive workers being told to return to work, workers with family members who had tested positive told they did not need to test before attending work, and management not informing workers of positive cases.

One respondent told the TWU they tested positive again after six days of isolation and was told they didn’t need to do a test and could return to work.

Another reported being “harassed by phone calls and messages from management telling me to go back ASAP, but I was still unwell”.

Other reports included workers losing pay or being criticised for fulfilling isolation requirements; management not informing workers they’d worked in close quarters with COVID-positive colleagues; and casual workers feeling pressured to work while possibly infectious because they have no sick leave.

Nick McIntosh, assistant national secretary for the TWU, said the results from the survey show a “blatant prioritisation of profits over safety,” arguing the relaxing of isolation rules sends a dangerous message to put workplace health and safety last.

“Transport workers who’ve kept us going throughout the pandemic say they’re being told not to bother testing when most likely carrying the virus, and are forced to work in unclean, unsafe environments without even being informed when colleagues test positive,” he said.

McIntosh said the TWU warned Prime Minister Scott Morrison “months ago” that supply chains would fail without free rapid tests, vaccine priority and COVID-safe plans for transport workers.

On Tuesday, in response to a shortage of tests across a range of essential industries, the ACTU said workers would be encouraged to cease working if employers didn’t supply them with free RATs, N95 masks, fix close contact definitions, restore financial support for businesses and workers, and ensure all work facilities have improved ventilation.