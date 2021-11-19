Australian tech leaders worry that the government’s new critical tech blueprint could weaken their market position

Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rolled out a new critical tech blueprint aimed at investing and protecting in technologies that could be used to peddle national security causes, or could otherwise be subject to foreign interference.

Leaders from across Australia’s tech industry are concerned that the Morrison government’s new critical tech blueprint could stifle the way they collaborate on, and trade tech with the global market.

Lachlan Feeney, founder and CEO of Labrys, told Business Insider Australia that while it was “nice” that blockchain got a mention, the document gave rise to all too familiar concerns, just as Australian regulators started to warm to the technology.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

A new, national blueprint for protecting and investing in critical technology in Australia has been welcomed with a cautious optimism by some corners of the local industry, while others are concerned that the Prime Minister could be about to trigger a wave of overregulation.

In a speech to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s (ASPI) inaugural Sydney Dialogue event on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his government’s Blueprint for Critical Technologies, rattling off 63 “critical technologies” the country should be focusing on and protecting from foreign influence.

Soundbites abound, and the usual suspects each got a mention. Quantum computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity services, 5G — 6G, even — and autonomous vehicles will come under increased government scrutiny as part of the 32-page blueprint, while some will land new federal investment, too.

Among the Prime Minister’s spending plan was a new Quantum Commercialisation Hub, which the government has committed $70 million to over the next decade in a bid to commercialise Australia’s quantum research, in a bureaucratic walled garden of sorts.

“This is about capitalising on our competitive advantage and taking our research to the world,” Morrison said. “The Hub will be designed to attract private co-investment and to partner with equivalent bodies among like-minded nations.”

Morrison’s booklet is set to be actioned by a new Critical Technologies Policy Coordination Office, part of the PM&C, which has its own plan to “operationalise” the blueprint. For each of the technologies included in the blueprint, they said, the government will deploy a “rigorous analytical framework to determine where policy gaps exist or may emerge.”

In its most embryonic stages, the critical tech blueprint seems to have its focus aimed squarely at blocking cooperative research and development efforts with China, particularly in relation to national security tech, after foreign investment laws were amended earlier in the year.

“We will place Australia’s national interest, including its prosperity, security and social cohesion, at the core of all critical technologies investment and funding decisions,” the blueprint reads.

“Risks associated with some forms of foreign investment have increased and evolved amid rapid changes in technology and the geopolitical landscape,” it says.

“The government will also continue to ensure that balanced and ongoing due-diligence policies, controls and procedures — which screen for and mitigate holistic risks to the national interest — apply to its own investment and procurement decisions.”

While some leaders saw the plan as an overall positive, others say its arrival offers serious cause for concern, as politicians continue to struggle with even the most basic principles of technological literacy.

Kate Pounder, chief executive at the Technology Council of Australia, said the early signals following from the Prime Minister’s announcement run the risk of stifling the Australian tech economy’s resilience in the global market.

“Australia needs to take great care that in defining an application as a critical technology, this does not lead to overly stringent regulation that curtails the ability of these industries to serve overseas customers, receive investment from overseas financiers and VC firms, collaborate on global R&D projects, and attract global talent to work on projects,” Pounder said.

“That would stymie their growth, or see activity relocate overseas.”

“Rather, we need to ensure that if a technology and industry is genuinely critical to our national interest, we must aspire for it to be sustainable, because this also ensures it is secure.”

It’s a common thread that has come to unite the concerns of various other corners of the space.

Lachlan Feeney, founder and CEO of one of Australia’s leading blockchain firms Labrys, told Business Insider Australia that while it was “nice” that blockchain got a mention, the document gave rise to all too familiar concerns, just as Australian regulators started to warm to the technology.

He suggested the government’s knack for regulatory overcorrection likely stems from the fact that technology, particularly blockchain, is fundamentally misunderstood by policymakers as a cohort.

“I feel like the government’s just still a few years behind on blockchain,” Feeney said. “They’re still talking from the perspective of distributed ledger technologies to be used for supply chains; record of property ownership and these sorts of things.”

“But no mention of how DeFi is going to completely eat away at the banking sector in 10 years, or no mention of how China is about to launch their central bank digital bank currency next year, and that a bunch of other central banks are doing exactly the same.

Feeney said that over regulation is one of the biggest threats to a few subsectors across the Australian tech industry, but blockchain could feel the impacts to greater detriment.

He said that the government’s critical tech blueprint, for instance, could prove a nightmare for Australian startups looking to work with Web 3.0 principles, founded on open source technology, which could in effect be suffocated by Morrison’s plan.

“It’s a big concern that we’ve seen, once again, particularly in our industry where governments overseas, in the US just recently, and in China as well, are misinterpreting the technology and putting in crippling regulations to the point where companies don’t want to build their startups here.”