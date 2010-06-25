REPORT: Swedish Banking Heiress Now Hiring Droves Of Women, Being Girly And Possibly Running Company Into The Ground

Cristina Stenbeck took over Kinnevak Investment AB when she was just 24 years old and apparently, she’s running the company in a very “girly” way and not well.



A recent profile of Cristina (who is described this way: with blonde hair and blue eyes and dressed in a frilly dark grey dress and ballet flats), now the chairman of Kinnevak, in Bloomberg describes her various impacts on the company:

Increasing the number of women on Kinnevik boards to about 25 per cent from almost none

Throwing an annual party for 100 of the group’s directors in 2004. “She had stage designers flown in from London and ordered red velvet drapes to decorate an old barn in the middle of a pine forest north of Stockholm where women performed a cabaret act and a Cuban national hand-rolled cigars for the mostly male audience.”

Expanding the phone operations in emerging markets such as Russia and Africa

Investing in micro-finance in Africa and farming in Russia

Her father’s impact on the company, however is told this way:

Kinnevik remains largely dependent on the vision Jan Stenbeck created

Jan Stenbeck joined the management team in 1976 and took control in the early 1980s after a dispute with his older sister. He became known as a maverick who challenged the old Swedish state monopolies.

Jan did paper, pulp and telecom and he broke the TV monopoly in Europe. He was a serial entrepreneur.

Cristina appears to be fine with the company riding on her father’s legacy.

Bloomberg quotes her saying: “I don’t see a need to identify new forms to own and manage our assets going forward. Kinnevik today allows us to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Maybe it’s her comfort with the status quo, maybe it’s the fact that Cristina lives in London, not Sweden, that seems to worry some, like Bruce Grant, who used to chair Tele2 (a phone discounter which was created by her father).

“Jan came up with new ideas,” he told Bloomberg.

We suspect that much is left unsaid in the piece, but the negative spin on Cristina is clear and essentially says: The company was her father’s, she’s just a lame duck.

“Cristina and the management team have put even more emphasis into eastern Europe and emerging markets, which is insightful. But everything that is in place was there when Jan passed. Structurally, he built the company.”

And Bo Norberg, a London-based analyst at Christopher Street Capital, says her investment choices don’t really fit with the company:

“There’s a common thread with telecom, media and broadcast and all of the sudden you have industry and forestry.”

He later added:

“These new ventures are extremely small and don’t move the needle in the grand scheme of things.”

But seriously, check out the company’s recent (seemingly awesome) profits and share value:

Kinnevik’s shares have more than doubled since the end of 2008

The shares are up 23 per cent this year

a record profit last year

This would seem to refute what’s implied about her not being the best leader.

(Via Dealbreaker)

