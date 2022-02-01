A fitness influencer and mom of 3 was shot and killed while attending a music festival in Paraguay, according to local reports

Cristina Aranda, a fitness influencer and mother of three, has died, according to a post on her Instagram. Screenshot/TikTok – @vitaaranda93

The fitness influencer Cristina Aranda has died, according to her Instagram.

She died after she was shot at the Ja’umina Fest in Paraguay on Sunday, according to the BBC.

The mom of three had over 540,000 Instagram followers and 300,000 on TikTok.

The model and fitness influencer Cristina “Vita” Aranda has died, according to a post on her Instagram account.

Aranda, a mother of three, was one of two people shot and killed during the Ja’umina Fest on Sunday at the Jose Asuncion Flores amphitheater in San Bernardino, Paraguay, according to a BBC report translated from Spanish.

“One of Cristina’s priorities was to be close to her followers,” says a translated version of the Instagram post announcing her death, which was made Monday. The post invited her followers to say their “last goodbye” to Aranda at the Parque Serenidad funeral home in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay.

Aranda was taken to the hospital after she was shot and died after she was briefly resuscitated, the director of the Itauguá National Hospital, Dr. Yolanda González, told ABC TV in an article translated from Spanish. The other person who died in the gunfire was identified as Marcos Ignacio Rojas Mora, according to the outlet.

“She was intubated when she arrived and attempts were made to resuscitate her for at least 25 minutes after she went into cardiac arrest,” González said, according to The Sun. “She died after the lengthy attempts to save her life.”

A post shared by Cristina Aranda (@vitaaranda) According to The Sun, four people between the ages of 23 and 40 were also shot and hospitalized in the incident.

The people who shot Aranda were searching for an alleged drug trafficker who was wounded in the attack and hospitalized, said prosecutor Alicia Sapriza, the BBC reported. The shooting is under investigation, but authorites said they believed Aranda was a “collateral victim” in the exchange, according to the BBC report.

Prior to her death, Aranda had more than 540,000 followers on Instagram, where she posted pictures of her and her kids along with workout clips. She was also popular on TikTok and Facebook, with over 300,000 followers and 100,000 likes, respectively.

Aranda’s husband, the professional Paraguayan football player Iván Torres, mourned her on Instagram on Tuesday. The couple had announced their separation after Christmas last year, according to The Sun.

“This is how I will remember you my love, with that beautiful smile and that big heart,” Torres wrote in the post, translated from Spanish.

Torres plays for the Paraguayan sports group Club Olimpia, according to his Instagram. Torres did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The Ja’umina Fest and the National Police of Paraguay did not respond to requests for comment.