WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates from his 2003 Manchester United debut

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut on August 16, 2003 in a 4-0 over Bolton Wanderers.

United manager at the time Sir Alex Ferguson later said the club’s fans thought “a Messiah had materialised right before their eyes.”

Below, Insider takes a look at where the rest of Ronaldo’s teammates ended up from that faithful day.

Cristiano Ronaldo become, arguably, the highest scorer in soccer history earlier this week when he hit the 760th goal of his career as Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 to win Italian Super Cup.

Although he began his career at Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo’s ascension to the very top truly began following his $US16.7 million move to Manchester United, which was then a record fee for a teenager, in the summer of 2003.

A far cry from the physical specimen he is these days, a slight-looking Ronaldo made his United debut on August 16 of that year, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Not only did he instantly impress manager at the time Sir Alex Ferguson, he also did the United fans.

“The Bolton defenders ended up in knots,” Ferguson wrote in his 2013 autobiography. “The crowd on that side of the ground responded as if a Messiah had materialised right before their eyes.”

Ronaldo, of course, went on to become a club legend before moving to Real Madrid in 2009. What happened to the rest of his teammates from that faithful day, however? Below, Insider takes a look.

Goalkeeper: Tim Howard

Getty/Shaun Clark

Howard made his Manchester United debut on the same day as Ronaldo. However, while the Portuguese became a club icon, Howard lasted just three hit-and-miss seasons before being shipped off to Everton.

On Merseyside, the American keeper fared far better, making 414 appearances in 10 seasons (he even scored once), before ending his playing days in his home country, first in the MLS with the Colorado Rapids, then with Memphis 901, the USL Championship side he co-owns.

Defender: Phil Neville

Getty/Simon Stacpoole

After moving to Everton in 2005 and retiring eight years later, Neville first enjoyed several coaching roles with England’s youth teams and Manchester United.

He was then appointed as manager of the England women’s national team in January 2018. Neville guided the Lionesses to the 2019 World Cup semifinal, where they lost to the USWNT in a game made famous by Alex Morgan’s tea-sipping celebration.

He left the role earlier this month to become boss of MLS side Inter Miami, where he will link up with former United teammate David Beckham.

“This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players, and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of,” he said upon his appointment.

Defender: Rio Ferdinand

Getty/Dominic Lipinski

Ferdinand told Goal in 2019 that he believed Ronaldo left United in 2009 “as the best player in the world.”

Well, the Englishman didn’t do too badly himself at Old Trafford either, winning six Premier League titles and being named in the PFA Team of the Year six times in 12 seasons.

Ferdinand left United in 2014 for Queens Parks Rangers, where he played for just one year before retiring.

He’s now a regular on BT Sport, has his own fashion label, and in 2018, even tried to make a foray into professional boxing but was denied a licence by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Defender: Mikael Silvestre

Getty/John Peters

Silvestre spent nine seasons at Old Trafford before leaving for Arsenal in 2008. After two years in London, the Frenchman moved to Germany with Werder Bremen, then later to MLS side Portland Timbers.

He ended his career at Indian Super League outfit Chennai in 2014.

One of the more unique post-football careers of Ronaldo’s former teammates, Silvestre, has founded his own rum drinks brand, Rhum St Barth.

Defender: Quinton Fortune

Getty/Nick Potts

A versatile utility player for United, Fortune left Old Trafford for Bolton Wanderers at the end of the 2006/07 season.

After just one year at the club, the South African left, seeing out the remainder of his playing days with spells at Brescia, Tuzibe, and Doncaster Rovers before retiring in 2010.

Fortune is now the first-team coach at Championship team Reading.

Midfielder: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Associated Press

No need to guess where Solskjaer is these days.

Currently the manager of Manchester United, the “baby-faced assassin” has helped the Red Devils to the top of the Premier League table this season – a position the club hasn’t been in post-Christmas since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Midfielder: Roy Keane

Getty/Nick Potts

One of United’s most revered ever players, Keane gained adoration from the club’s fans for his never-say-die attitude, hard tackling, and no-nonsense leadership style.

Since retiring in 2006, Keane has had managerial roles with Sunderland, Ipswich, and the Republic of Ireland. He has recently moved into the world of broadcast, where he has gained himself a new wave of fans for his equally ruthless punditry.

Midfielder: Nicky Butt

Getty/Chris Vaughan

The man who Ronaldo replaced for his United debut, Butt, left Old Trafford for Newcastle United at the end of the same season.

He spent six seasons at St James’ Park – one of which was on-loan at Birmingham City – before ending his career at Hong Kong First Division club South China in 2011. As well as being the Head of First-team Development at United, Butt is now also co-owner of Salford City alongside the Neville brothers, Gary and Phil, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and David Beckham.

Midfielder: Paul Scholes

Getty/Simon Stacpoole

Scholes played for United for another decade after Ronaldo’s debut before retiring in 2013 as one of the club’s most decorated ever players.

In 20 seasons at Old Trafford, the Englishman won 25 major trophies, including 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League.

Another Salford co-owner, Scholes, has since dabbled in management and punditry.

LM: Ryan Giggs

Giggs made his United debut 13 years before Ronaldo and stayed with the club right up until his retirement in 2014.

He finished his playing career as United’s highest ever appearance maker, having played for the Red Devils 963 times in 24 years.

During his final season at Old Trafford, Giggs was briefly appointed as player-manager following David Moyes’ sacking, before assuming the role of assistant manager to Louis Van Gaal for the next two years.

He left United in 2016 and is now the manager of Wales national team.

Striker: Ruud van Nistelrooy

Getty/Soccrates Images

“Teammate” may be the wrong term for Van Nistelrooy when it comes to Ronaldo.

According to the book of former Labour communications chief Alastair Campbell, a good friend of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Dutch striker upset Ronaldo during a 2005 training session by making a below the belt comment about his recently deceased father.

Van Nistelrooy left United a year later, enjoying spells at Real Madrid, Hamburg, and Malaga, before moving into coaching.

He is currently the manager of the under-19 side at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Substitute midfielder: Eric Djemba-Djemba

Getty/Robert Prezioso

Djemba-Djemba was often ridiculed during his time at United as one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s worst ever signings.

Failed spells at Aston Villa and Burnley followed after he left Old Trafford in 2005, before he spent the rest of his career country-hopping, playing in Qatar, Israel, and India, among other places.

According to The Sun, the 39-year-old was still playing last year, albeit in the Swiss fifth tier for amateur side FC Vallorbe-Ballaigues.

Substitute striker: Diego Forlan

Getty/Buda Mendes

A major disappointment at Old Trafford – Forlan went on to establish himself as one of the world’s best strikers in the years following his 2004 departure, scoring 165 goals in for seven seasons in Spain with Villarreal Atletico Madrid.

Spells in Italy, India, and Hong Kong followed before he retired in 2019 and was appointed manager of his boyhood club Penarol.

However, his return home didn’t last long with the Uruguayan lasting just 11 games before he was sacked.

