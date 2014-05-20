Cristiano Ronaldo Is Completely Nude On The Cover Of Vogue España

The World Cup kicks off in less than a month and everyone is getting in on the action. Even Vogue España, which featured Portuguese star Christiano Ronaldo with his model girlfriend Irina Shayk on its cover.

The famous foward, if you’ll notice, is completely nude.

Portugal and the United States are both in Group G. The two teams will play on June 22 in Manaus, which is in the middle of the Amazon. The U.S. team’s greatest weakness right now is at left-back, the player who will attempt to defend Ronaldo.

Ladies and gentlemen, one of the best soccer players in the world. Naked:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.