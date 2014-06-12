Cristiano Ronaldo Jumps Freakishly High At Portugal Practice

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most athletic players in world soccer, showed off his vertical leap ability during a Portugal training session in New York City before the World Cup.

He nearly hit his head on the goal post, which is 10 feet high.

Holy smokes:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ridiculous jump in Portugal training! pic.twitter.com/SZnwCySkQM

— The SPORT Bible (@TSBible) June 11, 2014

Ronaldo’s leaping ability is well documented. In 2013 he seemed to hang in the air while scoring a header against Manchester United:

That prompted Real Madrid to set up this “Can you jump as high as Ronaldo” game, where fans try to hit a ball at a height of 9’4″ with their heads:

