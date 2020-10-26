Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation by Italian authorities after breaking coronavirus quarantine to fly 1,000 miles home from Portugal

Getty/Silvia Lore Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation for breaking coronavirus protocols in Italy, says the country’s sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora.

Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month while on international duty with Portugal, after which Spadafora says he re-entered Italy in an unauthorised private air ambulance.

“Cristiano did not respect the protocol,” Spadafora told Rai Tre. “There is an investigation by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to prove it.”

Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Portugal on October 13 and has since been self isolating at home.

Spadafora says that after the 35-year-old tested positive, he travelled back from the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, to his home near Turin Italy via a private air ambulance.

He added that Ronaldo did so without authorization from the health authorities, for which he could now be punished.

Ronaldo’s journey back from the Portuguese football to his home was about 1,000 miles as the crow flies.

“Cristiano did not respect the protocol,” Spadafora told Rai Tre. “There is an investigation by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to prove it.

“The virus has taught us that no one is exempt, obviously they are all people who have tried to respect the protocols as much as possible, but the only solution, in the end, is to stay at home.”

Spadafora had already accused Ronaldo of breaking the rules earlier this month, however both the player and his club denied claims that he broke any rules.

“Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the relevant health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his isolation at his home,” Juventus said in a statement earlier this month, according to Goal.

Ronaldo then said on Instagram: “I did not break any protocol. They’re saying that I broke Italian laws but it’s all a lie. I spoke with my team and we have the responsibility to do things right.

“Everything was done with authorisation. Principally for the Italian man whose name I’m not going to say, it’s a lie, I abided by all the protocols.”

