A GIF Of Cristiano Ronaldo Throwing A Football With Terrible Form

In a reminder that throwing a football is a highly specialised skill that takes time to master, Cristiano Ronaldo tried to throw a football while training with Portugal at the New York Jets practicing facility on Monday.

Bleacher Report got video.

He really slings it. Almost side-arms it here.

Here’s of the best athletes in the world playing an unfamiliar sport and looking like a normal person:

