Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Madeira is being mercilessly mocked on Twitter

Madeira Airport in Funchal, Portugal has unveiled a new statue of football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The airport has been renamed “Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo” in honour of the player. However, the accompanying statue doesn’t look much like him.

Twitter users also poked fun at the statue, comparing its likeness to Two-Face from Batman.

Ronaldo himself didn’t comment on the statue’s likeness, but luckily for him, he has many other statues around the world.

Produced By David Ibekwe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.