Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirtless Champions League Celebration May Have Been A Movie Stunt

After Cristiano Ronaldo scored Real Madrid’s fourth goal on a penalty kick in their 4-1 win over over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final, he ran to the sideline, pulled off his shirt revealing his sculpted body, and flexed for the crowd.

It was an over-the-top celebration, even by Ronaldo’s standards and seemed out of place considering the match was already decided.

Well, now it turns out it may have been scripted ahead of time to be filmed for an upcoming movie about Ronaldo.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of El Confidencial in Spain, Ronaldo’s celebration was performed in front of a camera being used to film footage for an upcoming movie, “Ronaldo, the Movie.”

According to the report, Ronaldo knew where the camera was located and went to that spot to celebrate the goal which angered some on the Atletico Madrid side.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.