Cristiano Ronaldo Scored A Chip Shot Goal To Open The Floodgates For Real Madrid In The Champions League

Real Madrid blew out Turkish club Galatasaray in the Champions League today 3-0.



The highlight of the game came just eight minutes in, when Cristiano Ronaldo received a pass on the left side of the box, took a touch, and chipped a shot over the goalie and into the far corner.

Barring some sort of miracle on the second game in Turkey next week, Real Madrid will advance to the Champions League semifinals:

&lt;a hr ef=”http://msn.foxsports.com/video?videoid=7c9c8a99-8744-420f-ba7b-2e1ce3a36a84&amp;amp;src=v5:embed:syndication:&amp;amp;from=shareembed-syndication” target=”_new” title=”Ronaldo’s superb finish gives Madrid 1-0 lead” data-mce-href=”http://msn.foxsports.com/video?videoid=7c9c8a99-8744-420f-ba7b-2e1ce3a36a84&amp;amp;src=v5:embed:syndication:&amp;amp;from=shareembed-syndication”&gt;Video: Ronaldo’s superb finish gives Madrid 1-0 lead&lt;/a&gt;

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.