Cristiano Ronaldo became only the 2nd player in men's soccer history to score 100 international goals, and is closing in on the all-time record

Getty/David Lidstrom Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th and 101st international goals on Tuesday as Portugal beat Sweden 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Former Iran striker Ali Daei is the only other player in male soccer history to hit the landmark, having netted 109 times for his country between 1993 and 2006.

17 players in the women’s game have achieved the feat, with Canada’s Christine Sinclair holding the record, scoring 186 goals at the most recent count.

“I am very happy,” Ronaldo said after, according to Goal. “The 100 mark and then the 101, with two goals, makes me very happy.”

Cristiano Ronaldo became only the second player in soccer history to score 100 international goals netting two sublime goals for Portugal as they swept aside Sweden 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old brought up his landmark century on the stroke of half time, bending home a stunning 25-yard free kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo, is a bit good with a dead ball. – His 100th goal for Manchester United was a free kick ✅ – His 200th goal for Real Madrid was a free kick ✅ – His 100th goal for Portugal was a free kick ✅ Listen to that “SIUUU” #CR7 pic.twitter.com/YOlXZzjE1R — Marathonbet (@marathonbet) September 9, 2020

He then added his second of the night and 101st international goal in the 72nd minute, curling an equally fine effort into the top corner from the edge of the Sweden box.

Ronaldo’s brace means he now needs only nine more goals to surpass former Iran striker Ali Daei’s record and become the highest scoring male international footballer of all time.

Daei, now 51, scored 109 times in 149 games for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

“I am very happy,” Ronaldo said after when asked about reaching the milestone, according to Goal. “Firstly, because the team won, which was the goal we had. Then the 100 mark and then the 101, with two goals, makes me very happy.

“Now the future is only for God. I feel good, I feel good for playing with these young players.”

Portugal has now won both of its Nation League games having beat Croatia 4-1 on Saturday, meaning it sits top of group three in League A, ahead of world champion France on goal difference.

