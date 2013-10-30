Cristiano Ronaldo Rips The President Of FIFA For Mocking Him In An Interview

FIFA president Sepp Blatter did a bizarre interview at the Oxford Union where he praised Lionel Messi and half-jokingly disparaged Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Real Madrid forward isn’t happy.

Blatter described Messi as “a good man,” and said Ronaldo represented “the other side of football.”

Blatter then did a weird impression of Ronaldo where he walked around the stage like a solider before making a joke about his hair.

Ronaldo is not amused. He tweeted a link to the video interview and said, “This video shows the respect and consideration that FIFA has for me, my club and my country. Much is explained now.”

Then, apparently sarcastically, he tweeted, “I wish Mr.Blatter health and a long life, with the certainty that he’ll continue to witness the successes of his favourite teams and players.”

Ouch.

Here’s how Blatter described Messi:

“Lionel Messi is the good boy every mother and father would like to have at home. He’s a good man. He’s very fast. He’s very fast. He’s not exuberant. He’s playing well, he’s really, he’s dancing. He’s a kind man. He’s really good. He’s a good boy. And that’s what makes him so popular and naturally he’ll always get a lot of votes because he is this nice man. And he plays well and scores goals.”

And how he described Ronaldo:

“And the other one [Ronaldo] … this is something else. The other one, he is like a commander on the field of play, bah bah bah [does impersonation of Ronaldo]. This is the other side of football, and that’s good to have such commanders on the field also because you don’t have the same attitude. That gives life to football. One has more expenses for the hairdresser than the other but that doesn’t matter.”

It’s more strange than malicious, but clearly Ronaldo took exception.

Here’s the full video:

