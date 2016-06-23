Cristiano Ronaldo threw a reporter's microphone in a lake prior to huge Euro 2016 match

Portugal has a huge match against Hungary on Wednesday in their final match of the group stage of Euro 2016. A pair of draws in their first two matches has Portugal on the brink of elimination and needing at least a draw or possibly a win to advance to the knockout stage.

Under those circumstances, it is understandable that Cristiano Ronaldo would be a little on edge prior to the match. However, it is probably not understandable that he would grab a reporter’s microphone as he is leaving the team hotel and chuck it into a nearby river.

Maybe the most bizarre part of all of this is that Ronaldo never says a word and then continues on as if nothing has happened. Salty! (via The UK Guardian)





