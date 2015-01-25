Cristiano Ronaldo Was Ejected For Slapping An Opposing Player

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool and received a red card when he slapped an opposing player late in Real Madrid’s match against Córdoba.

The play came when the world’s most popular athlete was attempting to play a free kick in the penalty area and got tangled up with another player. It’s not clear if Ronaldo was just trying to slap the player away or if he intended to slap the face, but the hand did make contact, and the player went down.





Here is another view that shows the hand did make contact ( via SBNation.com ).The ref was quick to give Ronaldo a straight red card.

Ronaldo didn’t appear to be too bothered by the ejection, even though it was a 1-1 match in the 82nd minute.

He even appeared to have a little message, rubbing his FIFA patch as he walked off the field.

Luckily for Real Madrid, they drew a late penalty and Christian Bale scored for the 2-1 win.

