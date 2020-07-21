Cristiano Ronaldo broke a European scoring record, and put Juventus on the brink of a 9th straight league title with a 2-goal performance against Lazio

Getty/Nicolo Campo Ronaldo was on target twice in a 2-1 victory over Lazio on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved Juventus to within touching distance of its ninth straight Serie A title on Monday night as he scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Lazio.

The Portuguese opened the scoring on the night from the penalty spot in the 51st minute, before rolling in an easy finish just three minutes later.

Maurizio Sarri’s side now just need four points from its final four games to win the Italian top flight for the 36th time.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, Lazio have had a great season so far,” Ronaldo told Juventus’ website after the victory. “We could have scored more, but we played a good match.”

Ronaldo’s first goal of the night saw him become the fastest player in recent history to reach 50 Serie A goals, doing so in just 61 games.

He also became the only player in history to score 50 goals in Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga, and the English Premier League.

The Portuguese opened the scoring on the night from the penalty spot in the 51st minute after Bastos handled in the area.

Ronaldo then doubled Juve’s advantage just three minutes later when he was presented an open goal by Paolo Dybala.

Ronaldo hits more goal scoring milestones

Ronaldo’s first goal of the evening was his 50th in Serie A for Juventus in just 61 games since moving to the Allianz Stadium from Real Madrid in 2018, making him the first player in history to score 50 or more goals in the English Premier League, Italy’s Serie A, and the Spain’s La Liga.

He also became the fastest player in Juventus history to reach a half-century of Italian top flight goals, and the fastest in the whole league in the past 25 years.

“My record?” Ronaldo said after.

“Records are always important, but what matters is the team. We are doing phenomenal work and the important thing is to end like this, to win: the records come from a natural process, but what matters is to bring home the league title.”

61 – Cristiano #Ronaldo is the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A (61 appearances) – among the players who made their debut since 1994/95. Sprinter.#JuventusLazio #SerieA pic.twitter.com/Fy6hQ6xW4W — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 20, 2020

Ciro Immobile pulled one back from the spot for Lazio late on, however it wasn’t enough to stop Juve securing a vital win and move to within just four points of the Scudetto.

Maurizio Sarri’s side now lead second placed Inter Milan by eight points with just four games to play, needing just a win and a draw to win the Italian top flight for the 36th time.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, Lazio have had a great season so far,” Ronaldo told Juventus’ website after the victory. “We had a great opportunity playing at home; we could have scored more, but we played a good match.”

Ronaldo’s second was not only his 51st Serie A goal in Juve colours, but also his 30th of the season, moving him to the top of the scoring charts level with Immobile, who also scored his 30th of the campaign from the spot on the night.

Should the 35-year-old beat Immobile to the Capocannoniere (Serie A’s Golden Boot), he will become the first Juventus player to win the award since Alessandro del Piero in 2007/08.

