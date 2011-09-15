Cristiano Ronaldo On Why People Hate Him: "I Am Handsome, Rich, And A Great Player"

Photo: AP Images

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo thinks he knows why opposing fans boo and whistle at him during games.”It is because I am handsome, rich and a great player, because I am envied. I have no other explanation,” he told Marca.com.



Ronaldo was booed lustily during Madrid’s 1-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia yesterday.

His comments come a few days after he was asked which top players have caught his attention this season.

“Myself, in the mirror,” he replied.

MORE EUROPEAN SOCCER: 15 Little-Known Facts About The English Premier League >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.