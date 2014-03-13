Cristiano Ronaldo Pays For A 10-Month-Old Boy's $US83,000 Brain Surgery

Erik Ortiz Cruz is a 10-month-old boy from Villaluenga de la Sagra, Spain who was born with a brain disorder called cortical dysplasia.

His family and friends have been raising money to pay for a surgery that costs $83,000. When they asked Cristiano Ronaldo to donate a pair of cleats and a jersey to auction off, the Real Madrid star decided to go ahead and cover the entire surgery, AS reports.

Ronaldo makes about $US461,000 a week after taxes, so the expense isn’t all that much for him. But it’s still a remarkable gesture from a guy who has a reputation for being a big of a prima donna.

Erik:

Here’s a picture of Erik with the signed stuff Cristiano has sent him, apart from getting in charge of his surgery. pic.twitter.com/g3U5N3024D

— Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) March 11, 2014

(h/t Dirty Tackle)

