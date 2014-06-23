CRISTIANO RONALDO: How The World's Highest-Paid Soccer Player Spends His Millions

“I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don’t have any other explanation.”
That’s Cristiano Ronaldo talking about why people hate him.
While other soccer players date models and appear in underwear ads too, no one’s lifestyle gets under the skin of soccer fans like Ronaldo’s.
He’s one of the biggest stars at the 2014 World Cup, and also one of the most polarising.
He recently signed a contract that will pay him $US23 million per year until 2018 -- making him the world's highest-paid active player.
If he ever leaves Madrid, the team that buys him will have to pay the club ONE BILLION DOLLARS in a buy-out.
They fly all over the world together, often going to the United States, where he isn't mobbed in the streets.
He lives in a ~$7 million villa in La Finca -- an exclusive community in Madrid built by architect Joaquin Torres.
He's also rehabilitating his image with some human moments, like the time he cried after winning the Ballon d'Or.
