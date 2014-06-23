CRISTIANO RONALDO: How The World's Highest-Paid Soccer Player Spends His Millions

“I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don’t have any other explanation.”

That’s Cristiano Ronaldo talking about why people hate him.

While other soccer players date models and appear in underwear ads too, no one’s lifestyle gets under the skin of soccer fans like Ronaldo’s.

He’s one of the biggest stars at the 2014 World Cup, and also one of the most polarising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.