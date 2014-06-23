CRISTIANO RONALDO: How The World's Highest-Paid Soccer Player Spends His Millions

Tony Manfred
Cristiano ronaldo shayk girlfriendChristof Koepsel/Getty Images

“I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don’t have any other explanation.”

That’s Cristiano Ronaldo talking about why people hate him.

While other soccer players date models and appear in underwear ads too, no one’s lifestyle gets under the skin of soccer fans like Ronaldo’s.

He’s one of the biggest stars at the 2014 World Cup, and also one of the most polarising.

He earned $US44 million last year, making him the ninth highest-paid athlete on earth.

Source: Forbes

He recently signed a contract that will pay him $US23 million per year until 2018 -- making him the world's highest-paid active player.

Source: Marca

He makes almost that much ($21 million annually) in off-field endorsements.

Source: Forbes

His new Nike contract will pay him a rumoured $US8 million per year.

Source: Goal

He also has deals with companies like Herbalife, Castrol, and Samsung.

Source: Forbes

If he ever leaves Madrid, the team that buys him will have to pay the club ONE BILLION DOLLARS in a buy-out.

Read more here >

His off-field lifestyle lives up to his paycheck.

He's dating Russian swimsuit model Irina Shayk.

She's wildly successful herself. This summer she has a part in the Hercules movie.

They fly all over the world together, often going to the United States, where he isn't mobbed in the streets.

His big hobby is cars. He owns a $US300,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

Source: Deadspin

In 2009 he crashed his $US320,000 Ferrari in Manchester.

Source: Daily Mail

He also reportedly owns a Bentley, Porsche, and Mercedes, among other cars.

Source: Complex

He lives in a ~$7 million villa in La Finca -- an exclusive community in Madrid built by architect Joaquin Torres.

Source: ABC, Forbes

His other big interest is fashion.

He has modelled for Armani, and has an underwear line coming out with designer Richard Chai.

Source: Huffpo

He has a deal with Jacob & Co. watches, and has been spotted wearing their $US160,000 watches.

Source: Daily Mail

His pretty boy image has made him one of the most hated players in the world.

But he had the best quote ever about it, saying, 'I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don't have any other explanation.'

Source: Guardian

He's also rehabilitating his image with some human moments, like the time he cried after winning the Ballon d'Or.

Get to know Brazil

21 Photos Of Manaus, The Controversial World Cup Host City That's In The Middle Of The Jungle >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.