Cristiano Ronaldo said he 'will probably end up' finishing his career in the US, according to the superstar's Portugal teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international teammate, Nani, says the Juventus star once told to him that he will “probably” end up playing in the MLS.

“A couple of years ago, he told me that he will probably end up in America,” Nani told ESPN. “It’s not 100% but probably.”

Nani, who also played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United between 2007-2009, joined Orlando City in 2019.

“It is a great league,” he said. “You have fantastic clubs, well organised with fantastic conditions, great coaches, great players.”

Nani and Ronaldo also spent two seasons together at Manchester United between 2007-2009, after which Ronaldo joined Real Madrid.

During Ronaldo’s nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, he won the Ballon d’Or and Champions League four times apiece, as well as two La Liga titles. He then moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Nani on the other hand spent six further seasons with Manchester United, before enjoying spells at Sporting Lisbon, Fenerbahce, Valencia, Lazio, and ultimately MLS expansion franchise Orlando City, where he remains today.

Since moving to the MLS, Nani has made 33 appearances for Orlando, scoring 12 goals.

“It is a great league,” Nani said. “Obviously there are points where we must improve as a league, even in the quality of the players.”

He added: “Here you have fantastic clubs, well organised with fantastic conditions, great coaches, great players. You see every season improving.

“I think we all have the conditions in this league. We are in a great country. Everything is around us. It is all about being better, not being afraid to improve.”

Ronaldo’s current contract with Juventus expires in 2022, by which time he will be 37. It seems unlikely that he will play for more than one more club before retirement, so any move to the MLS would likely be his last.

