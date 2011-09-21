Cristiano Ronaldo Gave Opposing Fans The Middle Finger

Less than one week after the Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo said people jeer him because “I’m good-looking, rich and a great soccer player,” cameras caught Ronaldo waving his middle finger at Sporting fans before boarding a team bus.



A hostile crowd of Real Madrid’s next opponent welcomed Ronaldo with a chorus of verbal abuse.

Ronaldo later claimed his gesture was actually intended for his teammate, Pepe, and was merely a joke.

But the look on the Spanish superstar’s face didn’t appear to invoke fun and games.



