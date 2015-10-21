Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly being paid $22 million to not appear in Martin Scorsese's new movie

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hollywood debut will have to wait for now.

Ronaldo was expected to have a part in Martin Scorsese’s new film about Italian real estate agent Alessandro Proto after Ronaldo’s new apartment in Trump Tower was selected for a scene location.

However, Proto objected and now Ronaldo is no longer a part of the project.

“I don’t want him in a film about my life. Martin Scorsese is in agreement with me. Cristiano Ronaldo is not going to be in the film. I am sorry if he doesn’t feel valued, but in life you win some and you lose some. If I really have to give him 20 million euros, I will give it to him with my own hands.”

Gazzetta World doesn’t report that they will pay Ronaldo €20 million, but says Ronaldo’s role was supposed to be a sweetener for filming in his apartment.

Gazetta World also says that producers feared Ronaldo would be too much of a distraction to the film.

Channing Tatum is reportedly expected to replace Ronaldo.

