Chart shows how much Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the world of soccer for the last 10 years

On Monday, Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo was once again named the top footballer in the world when he won the 2016 Ballon d’Or.

It was the fourth time in Ronaldo’s career that he has won the award, further cementing his rivalry with Lionel Messi of F.C. Barcelona. Messi finished second in the voting, having already won the award five times in his career.

In fact, Ronaldo and Messi have been so dominant in the world of soccer that they have combined to win the last nine Ballon d’Or awards and have finished second nine times in the last decade. Here is how both players have finished in the voting each of the last ten years, starting with their second and third-place finishes behind Kaká in 2007.

