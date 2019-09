Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the best goals of the season today with a blistering shot from outside against Levante.



His shot steamed toward goal then dipped violently into the top corner.

Here’s the video (via 101 Great Goals):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

