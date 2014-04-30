Cristiano Ronaldo Scores With A Clever Mind Game On A Free Kick

Already up 3-0 in the 89th minute against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second goal with a mind game.

Ronaldo, the FIFA player of the year, knew the wall of Bayern players would jump as he took a free kick from just outside the penalty box, so he blasted it under them into the corner of the net.

With the 4-0 victory, Real advances to the finals of the Champions League where it will face the winner of Atletico Madrid-Chelsea.

