Portugal suffers huge blow in Euro 2016 final as Cristiano Ronaldo injures his knee and had to be replaced

Portugal was a big underdog against host nation France in the final of the European championship, and their hopes took a huge blow early in the match, as Cristiano Ronaldo had to be replaced after injuring his knee.

The injury came in just the eighth minute of the match, as Dimitri Payet’s hard challenge on Ronaldo resulted in the players’ knees colliding. Ronaldo immediately went down grabbing in his left knee.



Replays showed that Ronaldo’s knee seems to buckle during the collision.



Ronaldo tried to stay in the match, at one point going to the sideline for treatment. But in the 24th minute, he finally succumbed to the pain, calling for a substitute.

Ronaldo had to be consoled by teammates as he could be seen breaking down into tears.

He was finally taken off on a stretcher and is officially out for the rest of the match.

