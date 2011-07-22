Cristiano Ronaldo Scored A Hat Trick In A Span Of Nine Minutes

Photo: AP Images
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo showed American soccer fans just how freakishly talented he is by netting a hat trick within an nine-minute window in his game against the Guadalajara based Chivas team.Ronaldo’s first goal came in the 73rd minute, the second goal came three minutes later on a penalty kick, and the third was in the 82nd minute.
The hat trick was Ronaldo’s first of the 2011-12 season.
WATCH:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.