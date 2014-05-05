Cristiano Ronaldo Scores One Of The Goals Of The Year With A Ridiculous Back-Heel

Tony Manfred
Cristiano ronaldo goalYouTube

Real Madrid kept its La Liga title hopes alive thanks to an incredible stoppage time goal by Cristiano Ronaldo against Valencia on Sunday.

Down 2-1 in the 92nd minute, Angel Di Maria crossed it from the edge of the box. Ronaldo twisted his body away from goal and back-heeled a shot into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

It’s crazy how much pace he gets on this.

Ronaldo goalBEIN Sports

Brilliant:

Cristiano ronaldo back heel goalBEIN Sports

