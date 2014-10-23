Cristiano Ronaldo Scores A Sick Goal Around A Defender's Body

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is scoring goals at a blistering pace this season, outdid himself with a gorgeous finish against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid forward ran onto a chipped pass from James Rodriguez, managed to get one foot around the defender Martin Skrtel, and lobbed it across Skrtel’s body and into the far corner.

Stunning:





Another view:

