Cristiano Ronaldo Dribbled Around Three Defenders And Scored A Stunning Goal In The Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo got Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign off to the best possible start yesterday, scoring a hat trick in his team’s 6-1 win over Galatasaray.
His third goal is an early contender for UCL goal of the year.
After a Galatasaray giveaway at midfield, Ronaldo took the ball at the edge of the box on the counter attack, split two defenders, sprinted past a third defender, and scored on a left-footed shot from a crazy angle.
Ronaldo just signed a contract that will pay him $US24 million a year. Here’s why:
