Cristiano Ronaldo Dribbled Around Three Defenders And Scored A Stunning Goal In The Champions League

Tony Manfred
Cristiano ronaldo scores champions league goalFox Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo got Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign off to the best possible start yesterday, scoring a hat trick in his team’s 6-1 win over Galatasaray.

His third goal is an early contender for UCL goal of the year.

After a Galatasaray giveaway at midfield, Ronaldo took the ball at the edge of the box on the counter attack, split two defenders, sprinted past a third defender, and scored on a left-footed shot from a crazy angle.

Ronaldo just signed a contract that will pay him $US24 million a year. Here’s why:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.