WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores With 'tantalising Trickery' Against Ajax

Ariel Sandler

Comfort on the pitch is never an option against Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid. Enjoy this beautiful counterattack from Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Ajax.

This is precision passing and teamwork at its best. The announcer said it best, it was scored with “tantalising trickery.” Note: The video might take a second to load.

