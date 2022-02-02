Search

The most daring looks Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has ever worn

Celia Fernandez
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2019 MTV EMAs.
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been together for five years.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating since 2017. 
  • The couple gave viewers a peek at their relationship on the new Netflix series “I Am Georgina.”
  • On the show, Rodriguez showed off some of the daring looks she’s worn since they started dating.
Georgina Rodriguez wore a strapless black dress with a completely sheer skirt to the 2018 Venice Film Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Rodriguez paired the Twinset dress with silver heels and dangling diamond earrings. 
Rodriguez looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black dress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
She paired the Ali Karoui dress with a Chopard necklace that featured a sapphire, heart-shaped pendant and diamonds. 
Rodriguez attended the 2019 Elle Charity Gala in a brown long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2019 Elle Charity Gala.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2019 Elle Charity Gala. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Rodriguez paired the DSQUARED2 dress with gold platform heels. 
At the 2019 MTV EMAs, Rodriguez wore a bright-blue Jacquemus dress, while Ronaldo wore a red suit with a white shirt.
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2019 MTV EMAs.
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2019 MTV EMAs. Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images
Rodriguez’s blue dress was designed with a thigh-high slit and asymmetrical neckline. She paired it with white heels, which matched the color of Ronaldo’s sneakers. 
Rodriguez stood out in a bejeweled dress with a thigh-high slit at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
She paired the sparkly dress with gold satin sandals and statement black earrings. 
Rodriguez changed out of the sparkly strapless dress into an off-the-shoulder gown that had a slit going down the middle.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Rodriguez matched the sparkle of her dress to a statement ruby-and-diamond necklace. 
Rodriguez ended the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival in a chic strapless dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival. Marco Piraccini/Getty Images
The model wore the Lia Stublla dress with gold heels, yellow-gold diamond earrings, and a matching necklace. 
At the 2020 Venice Film Festival, the model wore a stunning black Lia Stublla dress.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Rodriguez let the sparkly dress with a thigh-high slit stand out by accessorizing it with simple silver heels and diamond jewelry. 
Rodriguez attended a movie premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in a strapless pink dress with a thigh-high slit.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage
Rodriguez wore the pink silk Atelier Pronovias gown with a leaf-style choker necklace and statement rings. 
The model looked fabulous at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in a brown Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
Georgina Rodriguez at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Rodriguez’s dress was designed with a statement leather sleeve that matched the bodice. She paired the dress with Chopard jewelry and Le Silla shoes. 

