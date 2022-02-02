The most daring looks Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has ever worn

Georgina Rodriguez wore a strapless black dress with a completely sheer skirt to the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Georgina Rodriguez at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Rodriguez paired the Twinset dress with silver heels and dangling diamond earrings.

Rodriguez looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black dress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Georgina Rodriguez at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images She paired the Ali Karoui dress with a Chopard necklace that featured a sapphire, heart-shaped pendant and diamonds.

Rodriguez attended the 2019 Elle Charity Gala in a brown long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Georgina Rodriguez at the 2019 Elle Charity Gala. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Rodriguez paired the DSQUARED2 dress with gold platform heels.

At the 2019 MTV EMAs, Rodriguez wore a bright-blue Jacquemus dress, while Ronaldo wore a red suit with a white shirt. Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2019 MTV EMAs. Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images Rodriguez’s blue dress was designed with a thigh-high slit and asymmetrical neckline. She paired it with white heels, which matched the color of Ronaldo’s sneakers.

Rodriguez stood out in a bejeweled dress with a thigh-high slit at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival. Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images She paired the sparkly dress with gold satin sandals and statement black earrings.

Rodriguez changed out of the sparkly strapless dress into an off-the-shoulder gown that had a slit going down the middle. Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Rodriguez matched the sparkle of her dress to a statement ruby-and-diamond necklace.

Rodriguez ended the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival in a chic strapless dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Sanremo Music Festival. Marco Piraccini/Getty Images The model wore the Lia Stublla dress with gold heels, yellow-gold diamond earrings, and a matching necklace.

At the 2020 Venice Film Festival, the model wore a stunning black Lia Stublla dress. Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Rodriguez let the sparkly dress with a thigh-high slit stand out by accessorizing it with simple silver heels and diamond jewelry.

Rodriguez attended a movie premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in a strapless pink dress with a thigh-high slit. Georgina Rodriguez at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage Rodriguez wore the pink silk Atelier Pronovias gown with a leaf-style choker necklace and statement rings.