Cristiano Ronaldo And Gareth Bale Score A Pair Of Gorgeous Goals In The Champions League

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo showed once again what a lethal combination they can be as Real Madrid of Spain’s La Liga manhandled FC Shalke of the German Bundesliga 6-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

With Real Madrid already leading 1-0 in the 21st minute, Bale showed some nifty misdirection and dribbling, beating two defenders and then rifling a shot past the keeper and off the post.

In the 52nd minute, Ronaldo showed some of his own fancy footwork, taking a long pass and then dancing around the ball before easily blowing past the defender. He then launched a shot to the far corner that the keeper never had a chance to stop.

Both players scored second goals later in the game. Here is Ronaldo’s celebration after his second goal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.