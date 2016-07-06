The two most expensive footballers in the world are set to clash in a monumental match in the European championship

It isn’t often that the sports world gets to see two of the best players face off, but Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal into the semifinal at Euro 2016 against Gareth Bale and Wales.

The two men stand as a pair of the world’s best footballers, as well as the two most expensive, coming in at a combined cost of just under $221.5 million! What’s more is that they both ply their trade during the season at the same club, Real Madrid. So, they’re teammates who are both extremely valuable and will face off with the prize of a spot in the Euro 2016 final.

That said, the importance of this match extends beyond it’s two main event-calibre players. Wales is making its first appearance in a major tournament since 1958 and they’d love nothing more than to have their long-awaited return culminate in an appearance in the final. Meanwhile, Portugal is likely the most successful nation in the history of the European Championship never to win the tournament. They have appeared in four semifinals and one final without ever lifting the European Championship Trophy.

Furthermore, the two squads have had fantastic tournaments and neither will want it to end. They also both field squads with a considerable amount of talent and will pose a challenge to the other.

But at the end of the day, this matchup boils down to Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Gareth Bale. They have both played more of a team player-type role in the knockout games especially, but it seems pretty likely that at least one or both of them will come out in tomorrow’s game and take it over as only they can.

