Cristiano Ronaldo Throws A Terrible First Pitch Over The Catcher's Head A Dodgers Game

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid are currently in Los Angeles to play a couple of preseason friendlies.



Last night, the Portuguese superstar threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers-Yankees game.

It did not go well.

Right over the catcher’s head (more below):

Here it is in video form, from a different angle. It was a solid three feet over Yasiel Puig’s head:

His hitting wasn’t so hot either:

But then again he can juggle a baseball with his feet:

