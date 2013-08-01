Cristiano Ronaldo Throws A Terrible First Pitch Over The Catcher's Head A Dodgers Game

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid are currently in Los Angeles to play a couple of preseason friendlies.
Last night, the Portuguese superstar threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers-Yankees game.
It did not go well.
Right over the catcher’s head (more below):
Here it is in video form, from a different angle. It was a solid three feet over Yasiel Puig’s head:
His hitting wasn’t so hot either:
But then again he can juggle a baseball with his feet:
