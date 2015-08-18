Take a tour of Cristiano Ronaldo's $18.5 million apartment in Trump Tower

Warburg RealtyThe apartment has incredible 360-degree views that are even visible from the shower.
Cristiano Ronaldo just injected jet fuel into the fiery rumours that he’s moving across the pond when his contract with Real Madrid expires in 2018.
The New York Post reports that the Portuguese soccer star just dropped a cool $US18.5 million on an apartment in New York City’s Trump Tower. Before Ronaldo purchased it, the 2,500-square-foot pad belonged to Alessandro Proto — a business partner of Donald Trump’s.
Bonnie Chajet of Warburg Realty handled the listing.
Ronaldo's new Trump Tower apartment on Manhattan's Fifth Ave doesn't look anything like a pad the stylish footballer might buy -- yet.
The reason for the relatively modest apartment's surprisingly high price is that it an 'L apartment' in Trump Tower. Read: It has uncompromising and panoramic views of Central Park.
The interior was designed by Juan Pablo Molyneux, who is well-known known for his 'maximalism' style.
