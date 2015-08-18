Take a tour of Cristiano Ronaldo's $18.5 million apartment in Trump Tower

Warburg Realty The apartment has incredible 360-degree views that are even visible from the shower.

Cristiano Ronaldo just injected jet fuel into the fiery rumours that he’s moving across the pond when his contract with Real Madrid expires in 2018.

The New York Post reports that the Portuguese soccer star just dropped a cool $US18.5 million on an apartment in New York City’s Trump Tower. Before Ronaldo purchased it, the 2,500-square-foot pad belonged to Alessandro Proto — a business partner of Donald Trump’s.

Bonnie Chajet of Warburg Realty handled the listing.

Ronaldo's new Trump Tower apartment on Manhattan's Fifth Ave doesn't look anything like a pad the stylish footballer might buy -- yet. Warburg Realty The reason for the relatively modest apartment's surprisingly high price is that it an 'L apartment' in Trump Tower. Read: It has uncompromising and panoramic views of Central Park. Warburg Realty The interior was designed by Juan Pablo Molyneux, who is well-known known for his 'maximalism' style. Warburg Realty The kitchen is a bit cramped, but there is space for a small breakfast nook. Warburg Realty The family room is also a bit small, but the large floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of light. Warburg Realty Three bedrooms occupy the 2,500-square-foot apartment. Warburg Realty The smaller third bedroom would make a perfect study or home office. Warburg Realty The bathrooms are well appointed, with plenty of marble and mirrors. Warburg Realty Even the shower has incredible views. Warburg Realty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.