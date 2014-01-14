Cristiano Ronaldo Cries After Beating Out Messi For Player Of The Year Award

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or, FIFA’s award for player of the year, beating out Lionel Messi for the first time since 2008.

He was clearly moved by the achievement. He broke down crying during his acceptance speech after mentioning his family and his girlfriend, model Irina Shayk.

Here’s the full video (more below):

Here’s his speech:

“There are no words to describe this moment. I want to talk all my colleagues and companions at Real Madrid, the Portuguese team, and my family, who is here today. Those of you who know me know that many people help me, my manager, our president, many people here. And I don’t want to forget to mention Eusebio. My girlfriend, who is with us today, and my son.”

Irina in the crowd:

His son was great:

