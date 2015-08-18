Cristiano Ronaldo just bought an $18.5 million apartment in Trump Tower -- here's how he spends the rest of his money

Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s highest-paid soccer player and arguably the sport’s finest athlete. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Real Madrid superstar bought an $US18.5 million apartment in New York City’s Trump Tower. The purchase has fuelled already-bubbling rumours that Ronaldo could be eyeing a move to the MLS once his contract expires in 2018.

