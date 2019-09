Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or today, taking home the player of the year title for the second time.

He scored 69 goals and notched 17 assists in all competitions last year. A YouTube user made a compilation of all the goals, and it’s pretty spectacular.

Give it a watch, and you’ll understand why he’s the world’s best right now:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.