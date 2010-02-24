Crispin Odey's European Fund Gets Whacked In Bad January For The Euro

Photo: AP

Crispin Odey’s European fund of Odey Asset Management had a poor January only garnering a return of -0.56%.Odey, who famously predicted the credit crisis, has heavily invested his firm long in firms like British Sky Broadcasting and Sky Deutschland, which are owned by his ex-wife’s famous father, Rupert Murdoch.



The fund is also heavily invested in financials, like Barclays PLC, which it took advantage of at low prices after the onset of the financial downturn.

Data points to a significant exposure to the Euro, which may account for some of January’s poor performance, due to the declining value of the currency.

