A Hedge Fund Manager Is Building An Ultra-Lavish Mansion For His Chickens

Photo: YouTube screengrab

London-based hedge fund manger Crispin Odey, the founder of Odey Asset Management, is planning to build a 775 square-foot Palladian-style chicken coop, the Telegraph’s Harriet Dennys reports. Here’s how the Telegraph describes it…



The temple’s roof – adorned with an Anthemia statuette – will be fashioned in grey zinc; the pediments, cornice, architrave and frieze are in English oak; and the columns, pilasters and rusticated stone plinth are being hewn from finest grey Forest of Dean sandstone.

Naturally, the doors will be painted in the Odey Asset Management founder’s favourite Hague Blue – “to match the doors around Eastbach Court”, according to the plans.

What’s more is the stone for the project costs an estmated £130,000 (~$210,000), the report said.

It definitely sounds over-the-top. Now check out the rendering below. [via FT Alphaville]

Photo: Image via Forest of Dean

Photo: Image via Forest Dean

