Meet The Hedge Fund Manager Who Named A Sausage After Himself -- And Invested "Significantly" In It

Here’s an offbeat investment: Crispin Odey, the hedge fund manager of Odey Asset Management, named a sausage after himself and invested a “significant stake” in the company that sells it.



The “Odey Sausage” is an organic pork sausage (Odey sourced the pork from from Ross-on-Wye) and the Financial Times says it passed blind taste tests over a month ago.

From the Financial Times:

Mr Odey is backing [Union Market, where the sausage is sold] with a “significant stake”, and attended the opening with wife Nichola Pease, JO Hambro deputy chairman, and former Fidelity man David Fletcher, who is chairman of Odey Asset Management as well as Union Market.

You can only buy the “Odey Sausage” at that one branch of the Union Market (in the UK), Odey’s friend’s organic grocery store, according to City AM.

We think it’s being named for a person is a bit unappetizing (meat-named-after-people is the premise PETA used when they decided to create George Clooney flavored tofu to gross people out), but the British enjoy a pudding named “Spotted Dick,” so…

Bottom line: hedge fund managers naming things after themselves is kind of a trend. There’s Rob Appleby, who has a frog named after himself, and Arki Busson, who’s named a couple of things slyly after himself.

