OUCH: Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has had a disastrous two weeks

London-based hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is having a disastrous year.

His $3.9 billion Odey European fell more than 22% in the first two weeks of March, bringing the fund’s losses down around 25% year-to-date, Bloomberg News reports citing unnamed sources.

Odey European was among the bottom performing funds in 2015, ending the year down 12.82%, according to data from HSBC.

The average hedge fund fell 3.64% in 2015, according to HFR.

The fund, which launched in 1991, has produced annualized returns of 12.37% since its inception, the data shows.

He isn’t the only one having a tough time of it, of course.

Pershing Square Holdings, Bill Ackman’s publicly traded vehicle, has fallen 26.4% through March 15, according to a performance update.

