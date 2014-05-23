This Hedge Fund Manager's Chicken Coop Costs More Than The Average Home In 16 States

DealBook has an extensive feature on British hedge fund manager Crispin Odey’s palatial chicken coop he’s been building on his West England estate.

Now get this — Odey’s 775 square-foot Palladian-style chicken coop costs about $US250,000, the report said. For a chicken house. Incredible!

Those hens and roosters are living better than a lot of folks here in the U.S.

To put that into perspecitve, Odey’s coop costs more than the average home listing price in the following sixteen states — South Dakota, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Kentucky, Oklahoma, West Virignia, Missouri, Mississippi, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas and Ohio.

The hen house is below the average home price in the U.S., which is $334,200.

Odey seems really passionate about his hens and presumably wants the best for them.

From DealBook:

He gamely showed photos of the nearly completed structure on his iPhone. “Once I started thinking about what I wanted to have there, it was a Schinkelian temple.” Karl Friedrich Schinkel, he explained, was the architect who worked for the Prussian royal family, “and built almost all of that stuff you come across in Brandenburg and in Berlin.” Mr. Odey pointed to a relief visible along one wall. “I have the chickens and egg having the age-old fight of who came first,” he smiled. “It’s carved in stone,” and there will be a Latin inscription, “Quis primus venit?” Meaning? “Meaning, ‘Who came first?’ ”

Check out the renderings below:

