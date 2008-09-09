Crisp Wireless Adds Nokia, AdMob Ads, Hires Quigo Exec

NYC-based mobile publishing/advertising firm Crisp Wireless has added two new ad partners to its roster, and has hired a new senior executive from AOL’s Quigo division.



Crisp, which powers mobile Web sites for the likes of NBC Sports, Conde Nast, and Paramount Pictures, is adding ads from AdMob and Nokia (NOK) Interactive Advertising to its platform.

Crisp also announced today that it’s hired Thomas Foran as chief revenue officer. Foran was previously GM of sales and operations for Quigo, the NYC-based text-ad company that AOL (TWX) bought for a reported $340 million last year.

